police & fire

Man Throws Rock Through Car Window In Rockland, Police Say

The intersection of Lester Drive and Henry Street in Orangeburg.
An allegedly drunk man fought with police who were attempting to arrest him for throwing a rock through a car window in Rockland County.

Felipe Portillo, 39, of Orangeburg, was arrested at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, when he allegedly threw a rock through the rear window of a car parked at the corner of Henry Street and Lester Drive in Orangeburg.

Police said that Portillo was spotted by investigators walking nearby, matching a description provided to officers by a witness. When officers approached him, “he was visibly intoxicated and became belligerent with the officers, yelling at them and causing a disturbance in the street.”

Portillo was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was released following his processing and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Nov. 20 to respond to the charges.

