Man, Two Teens Charged With Murder Of Area Man

Two teenagers were among three allegedly involved in the murder of a 39-year-old area man who was found with a bullet wound near a busy roadway over the weekend.

New York State Police troopers were called to investigate a shooting that took place on Sawkill Road in Ulster shortly before noon on Saturday, Dec. 1. The victim, 39-year-old Kingston resident Mark Lancaster was transported to a local hospital for treatment for the gunshot, but he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the fatal shooting led to the arrest of Kingston resident Maurice Stansberry, Sr., 38, and two 17-year-olds. All three were charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and Stansberry was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

All three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. They are all scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to respond to the charges. Police noted that the investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

