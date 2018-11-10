Man 'Violently Resists Arrest' After Parking Boot Placed On Jeep In Nyack, Police Say

A 58-year-old Nyack man was arrested after violently resisting police and making a scene at City Hall after a parking boot was placed on his vehicle.

Erik J. Sprauer was charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other charges on Friday, Nov. 2, by Orangetown Police.

According to police, a Nyack Parking Authority officer had placed a parking boot on a front tire of Sprauer's illegally parked Jeep on Sickles Avenue.

It was reported that he had previous unpaid parking tickets and the wheel clamp was installed to prevent the vehicle from being moved until the past fines were paid, police said.

After seeing the boot, Sprauer allegedly went to Nyack Village Hall and yelled at employees and threatened to “break off the boot” from his vehicle, police said.

A Parking Authority officer went to check on the vehicle and found that Sprauer had allegedly tampered with the wheel clamp causing it to become damaged.

He then became disorderly and violently resisted Orangetown Police officers when they attempted to arrest him, police said.

Sprauer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

