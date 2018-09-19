Contact Us
Breaking News: Seen Her? Central Nyack Woman Has Been Missing For Eight Years
police & fire

Man Wanted For Promoting Prostitution In Ramapo

Hervin Leal-Martinez
Hervin Leal-Martinez Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who was busted for promoting prostitution and failed to appear in court to answer the charges.

An alert was issued on Friday regarding Hervin Leal-Martinez, who was among six people arrested as part of a bust in Spring Valley in June.

Leal-Martinez, 27, is wanted on charges that include promoting prostitution and criminal nuisance stemming back to the multi-agency investigation over the summer.

Police described Leal-Martinez as a 5-foot-1 Hispanic man weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department investigators by calling (845) 357-2400.

