Man Wanted In Connection To Dog Cruelty Case Involving 21 Huskies Arrested In North Rockland

A man wanted in connection to a dog cruelty case involving 21 Huskies has been arrested in North Rockland.

Jerome Louis Adler, 76, formerly of Stony Point, was arrested around noon Thursday for failing to appear on the charges of torturing or injuring animals and failing to provide sustenance after he was stopped on Route 210 in Stony Point as a passenger in a vehicle, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Adler was located after a concerned citizen who became aware of his previous arrest in June 2017 for allegedly torturing the dogs, and contacted police.

He was first arrested by Stony Point Police and officials with the Hudson Valley Humane Society at his former home at 13 Chestnut St., after receiving complaints of abuse, neglect and unsanitary conditions, Hylas said.

Once inside the home, officers found squalid conditions including urine and fecal covered floors and conditions not safe or suitable for the dogs. Approximately 21 adults Husky dogs were taken alive from the small ranch-style home. The dogs were in various stages of health.

A further investigation by HVHS agents discovered at least five animal carcasses believed to be dogs within the home and outside in trash bags and plastic garbage cans, Hylas said.

The home was deemed unsafe and still remains uninhabited.

Adler is being held at the Rockland County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

