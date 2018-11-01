Contact Us
Breaking News: 6-Year-Old Struck By Car While Riding Electric Scooter In Sloatsburg
Man, Woman Struck By Vehicle In Pomona

Daily Voice
The aftermath of the incident on Tuck Road in Pomona. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Tuck Road in Pomona. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a woman suffered injuries after they were struck by the same vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Rockland County

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. when the man, 73, and woman, 72, were walking on Tuck Road in Pomona.

The woman suffered a minor laceration to her head, and the man suffered an elbow injury, Ramapo Police said.

Both were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The 69-year-old vehicle operator, who was not injured, told police that she came around a bend, and was not able to stop when she saw the pedestrians due to wet leaves on the roadway.

Police did not say if charges were filed against the motorist.

