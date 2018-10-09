Massive Search Underway In Rockland For Missing Woman

First responders from across Rockland County are searching in and near the Hudson River for a woman missing since Thursday night.

Rockland County Sheriff's Office Chief Barbera said the department has deployed its Marine and K-9 unit to help with the search for the "young" woman in the area of the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The woman was last seen Thursday evening near the end of Piermont Pier. Barbera was not sure what prompted the search.

The Piermont police and fire departments are assisting with the search, along with divers and boats from the Westchester County Police and numerous police and fire departments.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said they were contacted around 6:30 a.m. Friday after the woman was reported missing.

Strohmaier said at this point the Guard is offering local agencies with information on drift patterns on the river so first responders have an idea of where to search.

If needed, the Coast Guard will deploy additional help, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

