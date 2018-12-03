Middletown Duo Admits To Selling Drugs

Two area men admitted to selling drugs in connection with their roles in the "Coke Wars" street gang.

Traquane Dolson, 22, and Mason Milligan, 19, both of Middletown, pleaded guilty Wednesday. Dec. 5 to criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Dolson admitted that on April 17, he sold cocaine near 148 Linden Ave., in the City of Middletown. Milligan admitted that on August 2, 2017, he sold cocaine in the vicinity of Low Avenue and Smith Street, in Middletown.

Both admitted that they were part of a conspiracy to sell narcotics on and around the Linden Avenue area of Middletown and that they belonged to a group which identified itself as “Coke Wave.”

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that members of “Coke Wave” attempted to be the exclusive sellers of narcotics in and around Linden Avenue and that they discouraged others from selling narcotics in that area by intimidating them and by committing violent acts.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended that Dolson is sentenced to 11 years in prison and three year’s post-release supervision when he is sentenced on January 25, 2019.

They also recommended that Milligan is sentenced to eight years in prison and two years post-release supervision when he is sentenced on January 24, 2019.

The Court said it would sentence Dolson to no more than 11 years in prison and Milligan to no more than seven years in prison.

“I commend the City of Middletown Police Department for recognizing the connection between violence and organized narcotics activity,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “Where there is organized narcotics dealing, gun violence inevitably follows. Only through the coordinated efforts of various law enforcement agencies can we stem the rise of narcotics gangs.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Neal Eriksen.

