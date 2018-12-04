Contact Us
Breaking News: Train Service Suspended In Pearl River Due After Train Hits Car
Middletown Man Found Guilty Of Assaulting Same Woman Twice

Eric Gilchrist
Eric Gilchrist

A Middletown man was found guilty of assaulting the same woman twice during a jury trial.

Eric Gilchrist, 40, of Middletown, was found guilty Thursday on two counts of assault and criminal contempt and for having violated a protective order issued for the woman, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Gilchrist, who had dated and lived with the victim, assaulted her on at least two occasions.

One of the assault charges stems from a July incident in which Gilchrist became enraged at the victim, who was with another man, and forcefully slammed her face into the roof of a parked car, denting the car and causing the victim to suffer a broken nose, black eyes, a laceration, and other significant injuries and pain, the DA's Office said.

Another assault took place in May, while they were in the Middletown apartment that they had shared at the time.

Gilchrist was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following the jury’s verdict.

Based on his prior criminal history, prosecutors said they will ask for Gilchrist to be sentenced as a persistent felony offender. If granted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

“All those who suffer abuse and assault from intimate partners and former intimate partners are entitled to our support and assistance,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “The jury’s verdict that this defendant repeatedly assaulted this woman and violated an order of protection was clearly supported by the evidence.

Hoovler also encouraged victims of abuse to reach out to law enforcement and to not-for-profit entities, like Safe Homes of Orange County, Inc., to stop the cycle of abuse, before it is too late.

