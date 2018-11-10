Contact Us
Breaking News: Confirmed Cases Of Measles Surge To 68 In Rockland
Milk Truck Overturns, Leading To Hourslong Road Closure In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
A milk truck rolled over while attempting to avoid a school bus. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A milk truck rolled over attempting to avoid a school bus. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A milkman rolled over his truck after trying to move over to avoid a school bus that had entered his lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday on South Monsey Road, Ramapo Police said.

No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for about four hours.

