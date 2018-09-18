Contact Us
police & fire

Monroe-Woodbury Assistant Football Coach Sent Minors Sexually Explicit Material, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Justin Kaffenberger
Justin Kaffenberger Photo Credit: New York State Police

This story has been updated.

An assistant high school football coach and former varsity star in the Hudson Valley has been charged with sending indecent material to minors after allegedly sending explicit text messages.

Justin Kaffenberger is the assistant football coach of the Monroe-Woodbury junior varsity football team.

State Police arrested Kaffenberger, a Monroe resident, on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and charged him with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree (a Class D felony) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a Class A misdemeanor). The two victims were under the age of 17, state police said.

Kaffenberger is being accused of sending naked pictures of himself to one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, and asking her to perform sexual acts on him, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.

The Monroe-Woodbury School District is cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.

A 2013 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury, Kaffenberg was a three-year varsity football standout,  playing quarterback, wide receiver and punter and serving as team captain as a senior.

He was named Class AA back of the year and top wide receiver in the Hudson Valley his senior year.

He went on to play defensive back at Stonehill College, a Division II program in Easton, Massachusetts.

