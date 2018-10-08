Montebello Man Caught With Open Container Of Alcohol, 40 Grams Of Pot After Vehicle Stop

A traffic stop led to drug charges for a Rockland County man who was in possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana and other drugs, police said.

Early on Wednesday morning, officers from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a Montebello man - whose name has not been released - after he committed a traffic infraction in Airmont.

During the subsequent stop, police said the driver was found to be in possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, a milliliter of CBD oil, a vaporizer with CBD oil and an open bottle of Olde English beer.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana and cited for vehicle and traffic violations. He’s been released and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Airmont Court at a later date.

According to police, “CBD oil is, in fact, legal in New York. However, a lab may later find that while the label states ‘CBD oil,’ it may actually be concentrated cannabis which is a controlled substance and may lead to additional charges.”

