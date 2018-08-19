Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash

A motorcyclist driving on the wrong side of the road was killed after striking a vehicle head-on Tuesday night in the Hudson Valley, police announced Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of 355 S. William Street near the Newburgh Armory Unity Center in the city.

Officers and Mobil Life Support Services staff determined that the operator of the motorcycle was deceased at the scene, said Newburgh Detective Sergeant Joseph Rutigliano.

A large crowd soon formed and officers from the New Windsor Police Department, Town of Newburgh Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to assist City of Newburgh Police with crowd control and maintaining the perimeter so the incident could be investigated.

Initial reports indicate that the operator of the motorcycle was traveling on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed when it struck the car head on, Rutigliano said.

The occupants of the car were treated at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene and officially pronounced the operator of the motorcycle deceased.

The driver of the car was issued a traffic citation for Unlicensed Operator.

The Town of New Windsor Police Department responded to the scene and performed an accident reconstruction.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation which is ongoing.

Identities of the motorcyclist and driver have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509.

