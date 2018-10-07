Contact Us
police & fire

Motorist Who Allegedly Hit Man Walking On Road Before Speeding Off Caught By Police

A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident.
Photo Credit: Town of Crawford Police

A 20-year-old man who allegedly hit a man walking along the side of the road and then sped away has been arrested by police in Orange County.

The hit-and-run took place around 3:18 a.m. Sunday when two men were walking along the side of Blackhawk Road when a 19-year-old man was struck by a dark-colored sedan, said Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko.

The victim, who received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries was rushed to the Orange Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

An investigation into the incident led officers to Christopher Coakley of Napanoch in Ulster County, who was arrested and charged on Tuesday, said Blasko.

Coakley was charged with assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident, failure to report a personal injury auto accident, and speed not reasonable and prudent, the chief said.

Coakley was arraigned in Crawford Court by Judge Mark Schuh and remanded to Orange County Jail on $2,500 cash bail to return on Nov. 13.

