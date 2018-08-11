Contact Us
police & fire

Nanuet Man, 21, Speeding Without Headlights On Overnight Charged With DWI, Police Say

Main Street in Nyack.
Main Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old motorist speeding without any headlights on was charged with driving drunk with a blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department who was on patrol at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Main Street on Saturday morning stopped Nanuet resident Walter Kearney. He is now facing an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge following the early morning traffic stop.

Police said that Kearney was operating his 2011 Kia westbound on Main Street, above the posted speed limit without headlights. During the stop, it was determined that Kearney was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested. At Orangetown Police Headquarters, Kearney submitted to a breathalyzer, which found that his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

Kearney has since been released following his arrest and he is due in Nyack Justice Court on Aug. 21 to answer the charge.

