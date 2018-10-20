Nanuet Man Arrested For DWI

A 44-year-old man was nabbed for DWI following a routine traffic stop by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies.

Jose Mazariego, of Nanuet, was arrested around 1:41 a.m. Monday, for the operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or more and DWI during a traffic stop on South Middletown Road, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

He was processed and released on summonses to the Clarkstown Justice Court on Nov. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.