New Arrest Made In Dobbs Ferry Car Theft Spree

A sixth teenager living in a residential treatment center in Westchester has been arrested for his role in stealing cars in Dobbs Ferry.

Police in Dobbs Ferry received a report at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 of two cars that had been stolen from a Hatch Terrace residence. With an assist from Chevrolet On-Star and BMW customer service, detectives were quickly able to locate both vehicles.

The initial police investigation led to the arrest of five teenagers and the recovery of the BMW. They were taken into police custody on Aug. 13.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, as the investigation continued, officers arrested another resident of the Children’s Village Child Care Facility in Dobbs Ferry.

Kayshawn Williamson, 18, was charged with one count of grand larceny involving a motor vehicle for the Aug. 12 incident and one count of grand larceny for his participation in a separate incident in Dobbs Ferry on July 28, police said.

Williamson was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or bond. He is due to appear in Dobbs Ferry Village Justice Court on Aug. 30 to answer the charge. The investigation into the stolen vehicles is ongoing.

