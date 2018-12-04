Contact Us
police & fire

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shut Down After Fatal Crash

Daily Voice
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Photo Credit: File photo

The eastbound side of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge is closed Thursday night after a fatal two-vehicle crash.

The closure is expected to last until late in the evening on Dec. 6 during the accident investigation.

Details on the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

