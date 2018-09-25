Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: NY Amber Alert: Seen Her Or This Car?
police & fire

Numerous Injured At Spring Valley Engagement Party When Deck Collapses

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
At least 12 people were injured when a deck collapsed during an engagement party.
At least 12 people were injured when a deck collapsed during an engagement party. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A night of celebration turned into one of chaos and injuries after a jammed packed deck collapsed from the second story of a home sending partygoers onto the ground below.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday at 18 Sam Law Drive when the deck ripped off the back of the home during an engagement party, said Spring Valley Fire Chief Canario.

First responders, including police, fire, and EMS, arriving on the scene were hampered reaching the victims, which included at least 12 people, due to numerous cars, vans, and buses being parked along the roadway, the chief said.

"We had to carry our tools at least a block to reach the injured," Canario said.

Once there, firefighters began digging through the debris of the deck to search for any injured people. Six people were taken to Nyack Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, two people were transported by a vehicle, and numerous others were treated at the scene, he said.

The chief was not sure how many people were on the deck at the time it collapsed but said it would have to be a large number to have the entire structure pull away from the building, including all the wood, railings, etc.

"It was a crazy scene," Canario said. "People were everywhere in the road, pretty chaotic."

The deck, which was light, and made of plywood, helped prevent the injuries from being more serious, he added.

The building inspector has inspected the deck and building and will be submitting a report regarding its safety.

Agencies assisting included EMS teams from Spring Hill, Hatzoloh and Chaverim, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.