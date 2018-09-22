Nyack Man Charged With DWI In PIP Stop

Several Hudson Valley motorists were among 29 drivers busted by New York State Police troopers recently as law enforcement agencies in the area continue a nationwide crackdown on drunk, drugged and distracted driving.

Among the local motorists charged include:

Orange County

On Friday, Sept. 21, State Police troopers from Catskill arrested Tasha Purdy, 27, of Walden, for DWI. She was traveling in Cairo when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Sept. 21, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Brendan Dooley, 60, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 32 in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Raymond Russell, 27, of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Varin Arocho, 35, of Wallkill, for DWI. He was traveling inNew Windsor when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Judith Quigley Johnson, 60, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on County Route 6 in Wawayanda when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Florida arrested Lynden Bain, 40, of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17 in Chester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Sept. 23, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Michael Parker, 24, of Warwick, for DWI. He was traveling in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Sept. 24, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested James Armstrong, 26, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, Sept. 24, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Tyrone Moye, 31, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, Sept. 21, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Ronald Berezuk, 65, of Nyack, for DWI. He was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Angela Lombardo, 23, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 299 in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, State Police troopers from Kingston arrested Brittney Flandreau, 27, of Tivoli, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 199 in Ulster when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Westchester County

On Sunday, Sept. 23, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Alexander Soto, 27, of Yonkers, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 208 in New Paltz when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Saturday, Sept. 22, troopers from State Police Greenville (Orange County) arrested Olga Kolesnikova, 38, of Greenwich, for DWI. She was traveling on Interstate 84 in Wawayanda when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

