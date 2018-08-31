Contact Us
One Killed, Four Injured In Route 17 Crash

Joe Lombardi
Route 17 near Exit 113 in Wurtsboro.
Route 17 near Exit 113 in Wurtsboro. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fatal crash with four injuries caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

The crash occurred on eastbound Route 17 near the border of Orange and Sullivan counties between Exits 112 and 113 in Wurtsboro at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Neither the identity of the deceased person or the conditions of the four injured persons have been released. One or more of those injured were airlifted to the hospital.

Specific details on the circumstances surrounding the crash have also not yet been released.

Route 17 was closed for approximately four hours during the accident investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

