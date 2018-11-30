Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Measles Outbreak Spreads To Public School In Rockland
police & fire

Orange County Driver Nabbed With 100 Bags Of Heroin, More, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paul M. Sosler
Paul M. Sosler Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

An Orange County man driving with his license suspended had 100 bags of heroin, along with some cocaine and marijuana, in his car when it was stopped just off Route 208 in New Jersey, authorities there said.

Officer T.J. Graziani found Paul M. Sosler, 37, of Florida, carrying the drugs after a routine traffic stop, Glen Rock (NJ) Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sosler was charged with various drug counts and released pending a first appearance this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police also gave him summonses for driving with a suspended license, failing to signal a turn, failing to maintain lights, violating non-resident touring privileges and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

Drug buyers to the north head back from Paterson along Route 208, sometimes getting off the highway while passing through, authorities say.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.