Breaking News: Freezing Rain On Way, National Weather Service Warns, With Advisories Issued For Much Of Area
police & fire

Orange County Man Arrested After Cop Is Punched In Face At SantaCon Pub Crawl

Rowdiness at the daylong event “picked up rapidly” after 4:30 p.m., the chief said.
Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

A Middletown man was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after a Hoboken sergeant was punched in the face and a patrolman sustained a dislocated thumb in one of several brawls that broke out Saturday during the Hudson waterfront city’s annual SantaCon pub crawl.

“Some wonder why I condemn this day!” Police Chief Ken Ferrante tweeted. “No other day like it [the] entire yr in @CityofHoboken. Those that cause it need to pay the consequences.”

Revelers dressed in Santa and elf costumes flooded the city for the annual alcohol-fueled event – among them the Middletown man and a Staten Island man who were arrested after a fight near the Cadillac Cantina restaurant sent the two police officers to the hospital, Ferrante said.

Two other officers also needed medical attention after they were exposed to blood while breaking up a brawl at Johnny Rockets, the chief tweeted.

Even before things got moving, police arrested a 61-year-old Mahopac driver who Ferrante said was smoking marijuana when he was pulled over just before 9 a.m.

“This will NOT be legal even when adult use Marj is legalized in NJ,” said Ferrante, who tweeted in real-time throughout the day.

A variety of disorderly conduct arrests included those for public urination, the chief said. Some pot arrests also were made, he said.

The daylong event “picked up rapidly” after 4:30 p.m., the chief said.

More than 20 Union City police officers boosted Ferrante’s ranks. Roving DWI patrols “will put us at 100 and I am ready to bring in more if needed!” the chief tweeted.

