Orange County Man Caught With 53 Grams Of Heroin In I-84 Stop

A man attempted to pose as a police officer before being busted with more than 50 grams of heroin during a traffic stop on I-84 in Dutchess County.

New York State Police troopers stopped Newburgh resident James Hayes at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, when he committed a violation on the interstate in Fishkill. During the stop, police said that the troopers established probable cause to search Hayes and his Cadillac DTS.

According to police, the investigation by New York State Police trooper Edward Reiser and his canine partner Dunn found that Hayes - who attempted to initially pose as a law enforcement agent - in possession of 53.5 grams of heroin.

Hayes was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, impersonating a police officer with intent to commit a felony and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arraignment, Hayes was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fishkill Court on Wednesday to answer the charges.

