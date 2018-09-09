Orangetown Police Bust Same Nyack Man Twice With Credit Cards Stolen From Cars

If at first you don’t succeed, maybe you shouldn’t try again if it involves stealing credit cards out of cars in Rockland County.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department busted the same Nyack man twice in the course of several hours on Sept. 3, after he was caught illegally entering a parked car and rummaging through it.

Police said that Antonio Wheeler, 35, entered a car on Jackson Avenue shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, where he removed two credit cards, an ATM card and an iPhone that belonged to his victim. When he was taken into custody, he was also in possession of a controlled substance and attempted to lie to police about his true identity.

Following the initial incident, Wheeler was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation and petit larceny.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. that same day, Wheeler was allegedly found to be in possession of five more credit cards belonging to a second victim. When contacted by police investigators, the victim said that the cards had been stolen from a vehicle parked on Gedney Street.

Wheeler was additionally charged with another count of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his arraignment on both arrests, Wheeler was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $7,000 bail. He is due back in Nyack Justice Court at a later date to answer the charges.

