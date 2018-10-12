Overdose Victim Rescued By Ramapo Police

Some fast-acting police officers in Ramapo came to the rescue of a man suffering from a potentially fatal overdose.

Officers Matthew Murphy and Michael Luba were dispatched to an Airmont home at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct.12, where there was a report of an overdose inside an area home.

Upon arrival, the officers found a family member performing CPR on a 32-year-old who was suffering from an overdose. The officers jumped into action, administering two doses of Narcan, which helped the victim regain consciousness.

Police said that after coming to his senses, paramedics transported him to a local hospital for additional medical evaluation and treatment.

