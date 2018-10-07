Contact Us
Overturned Vehicle Crash Causes Delays On I-87

An overturned vehicle has one lane of I-87 closed in Orange County.
This story has been updated.

An overturned vehicle crash that initially closed one lane of traffic caused delays on I-87 in Orange County, state police said.

The crash took place around 11:38 a.m. Tuesday northbound in Tuxedo Park, said Trooper Michael Costello.

The right northbound lane was closed for a short time as the car was removed.

One person was injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. There is no report on the extent of the injuries.

