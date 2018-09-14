Pair Caught Stealing TV From Area Hotel, Police Say

Two area men were arrested by police after being caught burglarizing a hotel room.

Monticello police arrested Glen Flickenschild, 44, and Joseph Tomasulo, 29, both of Monticello were arrested Friday, Sept. 14, and charged with felony burglary and petit larceny, according to Lt. Mark Johnstone.

According to Johnstone, the two were arrested following an investigation into the burglary of a room located at the Heritage Inn on Broadway in the Village of Monticello on Sept. 9, police said.

During the robbery, Flickenschild and Tomasulo were caught on video surveillance breaking into a room and stealing a flat screen TV valued at $500, Johnstone said.

Flickenschild and Tomasulo were both remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000.00 secured bond pending further court action.

