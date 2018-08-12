Pair Stopped For Multiple Violations Nabbed With Cocaine, Pot In Area

A traffic stop on I-87 in the Hudson Valley led to drug charges for two Mount Vernon men who were busted with cocaine and marijuana over the weekend.

New York State Police troopers stopped Mount Vernon resident Andre Dasilva, 21, on I-87 in Newburgh shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, after he was spotted committing “multiple vehicle and traffic violations.”

During the stop, while interviewing Dasilva, police said that probable cause to search he, his vehicle and passenger, 19-year-old Mount Vernon resident Melvin Sanchez. It was determined that the two were allegedly in possession of three grams of cocaine and 28 grams of marijuana.

Both were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of marijuana. Each was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $2,000 bond. No return court date has been released by State Police investigators.

