Pearl River Man Arrested Three Times For Stealing One Can Of Beer

Kathy Reakes
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

An area man who had been arrested twice before for stealing one beer from an area store has been arrested again.

Victor J. Scala, 57, of Pearl River, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 8, by the Orangetown Police for petit theft for allegedly stealing one beer from the CVS Pharmacy at 75 N. Middletown Road and then left without paying, the Orangetown Police said.

He was previously arrested for twice stealing one can of beer on two separate occasions on Oct. 22 and 23, at the 7-Eleven store on North Middletown Road.

He was charged with petit theft and criminal possession of stolen property.

