Breaking News: Suspect On Loose After Violent Armed Robbery At Food Mart In Rockland
police & fire

Pearl River Man Found Asleep In Parked Car Charged With DWI, Police Say

John Power.
John Power. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A Rockland County man got his second strike from police when he was busted for his second DWI after being found asleep behind the wheel in Pearl River.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Pearl River resident John Power at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15, when they were sent to investigate a suspicious vehicle that was parked on Franklin Avenue.

Police said that when they arrived, officers found Power, 60, behind the wheel of the car with the engine running.

When he was awoken by the responding officers, it was determined that he was drunk, police said. He proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.

Power later consented to, and failed, a breathalyzer test at Orangetown Police Headquarters. Further investigation found that Power had a previous conviction for DWI in the last 10 years.

He was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent. He is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Nov. 20 to answer the charges.

