Pearl River Woman Stole Item From ShopRite, Police Say

Zak Failla
ShopRite in Pearl River.
ShopRite in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County woman was caught red-handed attempting to steal from a Pearl River supermarket, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the ShopRite on North Middletown Road in Pearl River shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, when there was a report of a woman who took an item off the shelf and left the store without paying.

The woman, Pearl River resident Nimisha Suprenant, 53, was busted by a loss prevention agent at ShopRite, and police subsequently arrested her. Suprenant was charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny and has since been released on bail. She is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Sept. 25 to answer the charge.

