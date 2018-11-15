Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Police Cruiser In Rockland

Daily Voice
Route 202 in Garnerville.
Route 202 in Garnerville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An unidentified 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a police cruiser on Route 202 in Garnerville early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before dawn near the Mobil gas station at 109 W. Ramapo Road and involved a police car from the Haverstraw PD, whose headquarters is located at 101 W. Ramapo Road.

Neither the name of the officer, who was on routine patrol, or victim have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

