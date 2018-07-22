Contact Us
Police Ask Help In Investigation Of Fatal Hit-Run In Area

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Donald Wester
Donald Wester Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to crack a four-year-old hit and run that killed an elderly Orange County man.

The Orange County 911 Center received a call at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2013, for a pedestrian who had been struck by a car on County Route 1 before the driver fled the scene in Westtown.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, they found 86-year-old Donald Wester, who was in “serious condition.” Investigation into the incident determined that Wester was walking to his mailbox when he was struck by a passing car.

Wester was flown to Westchester County Medical Center with head trauma and he died from the injuries he suffered in the hit-and-run.

It is believed that Wester may have been struck by a motorist in a silver or light-colored minivan. It may also have damage to its passenger’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Investigator Joseph Dawson in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5352.

