Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed During Police Chase Crash In Area
police & fire

Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
One person was killed during a chase on I-84 near Newburgh.
One person was killed during a chase on I-84 near Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed following a chase that started in Dutchess County and ended in Orange County with a firey crash.

The chase began around 9:40 p.m. Monday when New York State troopers attempted to stop a  2001 Toyota Tacoma on the Taconic State Parkway traveling north in the town of East Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The Tacoma was observed to have a tow dolly. During the stop, troopers learned the operator of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man was wanted on several warrants. He then fled the scene and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued on to I-84 westbound across the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge and into the town of Montgomery.  State police were assisted by Town of Newburgh Police, state police said.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. the man attempted to pass an uninvolved 1999 Nissan Pathfinder at which time the tow dolly made contact with the Pathfinder and caused the suspect to lose control of the vehicle and overturn, Hicks said.

Troopers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle when it became fully engulfed in flames while he was pinned inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, state police said.

The operator of the Nissan Pathfinder complained of neck pain and was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

During the pursuit, no state police or town of Newburgh vehicles were struck. The pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes and covered 23 miles.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

