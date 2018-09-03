Police: Intoxicated Area Woman Pulls Fire Alarm During Dispute With Guard

Police intervention was required outside a building in Fairfield County when an allegedly intoxicated woman from the Hudson Valley pulled the fire alarm while struggling with a security guard.

Officers from the Greenwich Police Department were dispatched to Greenwich Plaza shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, where there was a report of a drunk woman who kept hitting the intercom of a private building.

Upon arrival, police said that Lauren Fountain, 23, of Monroe in Orange County had alcohol on her breath, as she was asking the security guard to let her into the main level of the building. The security guard proceeded to contact police, at which point she pulled the fire alarm.

Fountain was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Justice Court on Sept. 13 to answer the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.