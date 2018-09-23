Contact Us
Breaking News: Major, Temporary Shift Of Rockland-Bound New Tappan Zee Bridge Traffic Scheduled
police & fire

Police: Man Behind Bars After Woman Loses Consciousness In Rockland Attack

Jose Negron
Jose Negron Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman so severely that she lost consciousness.

Jose Negron, of Stony Point, was arrested around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9, after Stony Point Police officers responded to his home on Main Street to arrest him for a domestic violence incident, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During the domestic incident Negron allegedly grabbed the female victim by the throat and repeatedly shoved her into a wall, causing her to lose consciousness due to not being able to breathe, Hylas said.

The woman was helped by a friend at the scene. Two children were also present during the attack, Hylas said.

Negron was charged with strangulation, assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He is being held on $45,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

