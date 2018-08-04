Police: Pomona Man Grabs Woman, Sexually Abuses Her In Bathroom At CVS

A man was arrested after grabbing a woman shopping at a drug store and dragging her into a bathroom and forcibly touching her.

David Valentin, 48, of Pomona, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, by Town of Wallkill Police, after a 25-year-old woman told officers she was pulled into the bathroom at the CVS Pharmacy at 399 Route 211 East and sexually touched by Valentin, said Town Of Wallkill Police.

Valentin was arrested following an investigation by Det. Jeremy Warner and charged with aggravated sexual abuse, a felony, and unlawful imprisonment a misdemeanor.

Valentin was arraigned before Wallkill Town Justice Peter Green and he was booked into Orange County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

