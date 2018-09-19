Police Save Ramapo OD Victim Three Times In One Day

Police saved the same Rockland man from three near-fatal overdoses in the span of 24 hours.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the same local home three times during a 24-hour period on Thursday, where there were separate reports of a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, police said that “it was apparent each time that the 35-year-old male resident had overdosed on narcotics.”

Each time the officers responded to the residence they and medical personnel at the scene revived the overdose victim with the administration of Naloxone (Narcan).

According to police, the man denied using drugs each time, but he was still transported to a local hospital after each incident for treatment and evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.