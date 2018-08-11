Police Searching For Assailants In Stabbing Of Good Samaritan At Nyack Restaurant

An Orangetown man who was coming to the aid of a woman being hit at a Nyack restaurant ended up in the hospital with three stab wounds.

The unidentified man was at O'Malley's Irish Pub, 108 Main St., in Nyack around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, when he saw a woman being hit by another man, said Orangetown Police Det. Sgt. James Sullivan.

The man told police that as he was attempting to help the woman, he was jumped by at three other men before he was able to fight them off and flee the restaurant, Sullivan said.

The man then drove home without realizing he had been stabbed three times during the melee. When he reached home, he found the puncture wounds and went to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment, Sullivan said.

He has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Orangetown detectives ask anybody who may have witnessed or may have cell phone video of the incident to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-2121. Tips can also be given anonymously at Tip411.com.

