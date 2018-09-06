Police Use Narcan To Rescue Overdose Victim In Ramapo

Some quick-acting police officers in Rockland County may have saved the life of a potential overdose victim in Airmont.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Airmont home late on Labor Day, where there was a report of a male overdose victim. The officers jumped into action, administering Naloxone (Narcan) to the victim, who was revived.

Police said that the officers administered first aid until paramedics from the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive his injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.