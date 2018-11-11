Contact Us
police & fire

Police Use Narcan To Rescue Overdose Victim Outside Area Restaurant

Zak Failla
Narcan
Narcan Photo Credit: File

A quick-thinking cop in Orange County may have saved the life of a potential overdose victim outside a popular local restaurant.

Wallkill Police Officer Julia Ashworth was dispatched to the parking lot of Golden Corral on Route 211 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, where there was a report of a medical situation.

Upon arrival, Ashworth found a 22-year-old Slate Hill resident who was unconscious on the ground and unresponsive. Police said that he showed signs of a potential overdose, and required emergency assistance.

Police said that Ashworth nasally delivered Narcan to the overdose victim, who was revived within a minute and regained consciousness. The 22-year-old was then transported by paramedics to Orange Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

