Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Police Warn Residents Of Scam Involving Internet Transactions

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are warning of a scam that has been making the rounds in the area.
Police are warning of a scam that has been making the rounds in the area. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A new scam is making the rounds in the area, police are cautioning.

The scam has become prevalent involving Internet transactions on platforms such as Craigslist and other similar sites.

Police said that the scam takes place when a suspect, posing as a buyer, pays the victim for an item with either a fraudulent or bad check.

Before the check can bounce or be discovered as a fake, and before the item is shipped, the suspect will then claim he no longer wants to complete the transaction, asking for the victim to refund the money.

According to police, “unknowingly, the victim will then wire, or send a check of their own to the suspect, as a refund in good faith.” However, the fraudster will then take the victim’s refund check before the original payment was discovered as a fake, stealing the victim’s money.

“When conducting these types of transactions, please make sure all payments have been confirmed clear by your financial institution before returning any money,” police noted. “Sellers beware.”

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.