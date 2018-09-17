Police Warn Residents Of Scam Involving Internet Transactions

A new scam is making the rounds in the area, police are cautioning.

The scam has become prevalent involving Internet transactions on platforms such as Craigslist and other similar sites.

Police said that the scam takes place when a suspect, posing as a buyer, pays the victim for an item with either a fraudulent or bad check.

Before the check can bounce or be discovered as a fake, and before the item is shipped, the suspect will then claim he no longer wants to complete the transaction, asking for the victim to refund the money.

According to police, “unknowingly, the victim will then wire, or send a check of their own to the suspect, as a refund in good faith.” However, the fraudster will then take the victim’s refund check before the original payment was discovered as a fake, stealing the victim’s money.

“When conducting these types of transactions, please make sure all payments have been confirmed clear by your financial institution before returning any money,” police noted. “Sellers beware.”

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.