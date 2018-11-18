Contact Us
Breaking News: New Update Released On Measles Outbreak In Rockland
police & fire

Pomona Woman Charged With DWI, Throwing Furniture, Fighting Police

New York State Police Troop F in Haverstraw.
New York State Police Troop F in Haverstraw. Photo Credit: File

New York State Police troopers felt the wrath of a Rockland County woman who got in a fight with a passenger in her car while allegedly driving drunk before striking a trooper while she was being processed for a DWI.

Pomona resident Malgorzata Sabia got into an argument with a passenger in her car while she was driving on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown, police said. Troopers saw the argument in progress and stopped to investigate.

Police said that while speaking with Sabia, it was determined that she was allegedly impaired by alcohol, and she was arrested. After being processed for the DWI, Sabia became combative and began to throw furniture in the lobby of the State Police barracks in Haverstraw. She also struck a trooper who was attempting to calm her down.

Sabia, 30, was charged for driving while intoxicated, as well as disorderly conduct, harassment and obstruction of governmental administration. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month to respond to the charges.

