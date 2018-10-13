Ramapo Retail Store Larceny Suspect Nabbed With Stolen Goods In Car

A shoplifter was caught red-handed by police in Ramapo after he allegedly dumped his stolen goods in a car and continued shopping in the area.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department received a report at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, where a local business reported a shoplifting incident. The suspect - whose name is being withheld by police - was seen leaving the store and leaving the stolen goods in a nearby parked car.

Police said that after leaving the goods behind, he proceeded to enter another store in the shopping center. When he returned, officers took him into custody as he approached his vehicle and the stolen property was recovered.

The man, a 49-year-old Sloatsburg resident, was arrested and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He was processed at the Ramapo Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.

