Rockland 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect On Loose

A suspect is on the loose after an armed robbery late Friday night in the area.

The robbery occurred around 10:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on North Middletown Road in Pearl River, according to Detective Sergeant James Sullivan of the Orangetown Police Department.

Moments after entering, the man displayed a firearm and ordered the clerk to remove the cash from the two working registers, Sullivan said.

An unknown amount of cash was removed before the suspect fled the store.

The investigation is in its early stages and Orangetown Detectives are asking anybody who might have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121.

