Rockland Man Charged With DWI In Route 304 Stop

New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley busted two dozen motorists who were allegedly driving while impaired over the weekend.

The local residents charged were:

Orange County

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Wurtsboro arrested Deborah Rushing, 63, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Upper Road in Mamakating when she was involved in a single car crash. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Hamptonburgh arrested Chianti Black, 39, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on Route 32 in New Windsor when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Montgomery arrested Thomas Ortale, 60, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Dogwood Hills Road in Newburgh when he was involved in a single car crash. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Middletown arrested Daniella Fermanian-Constant, 24, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Wisner Avenue in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Middletown arrested Issaih Brown, 28, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Grove Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Nov. 11, State Police from Middletown arrested Josafat Torijano Benitez, 50, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Nov. 11, State Police from Monroe arrested Jonelle Mann 21, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on West Street in Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, Nov. 11, State Police from Florida arrested Kathleen Jameson, 32, of Monroe, for DWI. She was traveling on Hillside Terrace in Monroe when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Nov. 10, State Police from Haverstraw arrested Rafael Rivera, 28, of Stony Point, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 304 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

