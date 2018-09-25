Rockland Teen Arrested On Active Warrant For Assault, Harassment

An area teen was arrested on a warrant for assault and harassment following a fight with another woman.

Victoria Barbera of Thiells was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday when she turned herself into the Stony Point Police station on an active warrant for assault and harassment, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Barbera was charged following an investigation into a physical fight with another woman on Aug. 15 on Buckberg Road in Tompkins Cove, Hylas said.

A second teen is expected to be arrested in relation to the incident, he added.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.