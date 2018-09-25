Rockland Woman In Home Deemed 'Uninhabitable' Charged With Animal Cruelty

A 63-year-old woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following the discovery of inhumane conditions of 14 cats in her care.

Magdeline Gruner of Nanuet was arrested Thursday after turning herself into the Rockland County Sheriff's Office in New City after law enforcement officers uncovered the cruelty taking place at her home, said Rockland County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Ted Brovarski.

The warrant for Gruner's arrest was issued after the 14 cats were discovered by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year at her Nanuet home during the course of enforcing a court order which had deemed the residence uninhabitable, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Hudson Valley Humane Society who safely removed the felines from the residence and arranged for examinations and treatment by licensed veterinarians.

Gruner was charged with 34 counts of animal cruelty related charges related to her failure to properly care for the cats. The charges include six counts of cruelty to animals; 14 counts of abandonment of animals and 14 counts of failure to provide food and drink.

Following her arrest, she was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date in Clarkstown Justice Court on Oct. 1.

