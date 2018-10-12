Route 303 Road Rage: Mercedes-Benz Driver Punches Motorist, Passenger In Face, Police Say

A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge after allegedly punching both a motorist and a passenger in the face and then ramming into their car during a road-rage incident on Route 303 in Tappan, Orangetown Police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 when Tappan resident Stellios A. Baron, who was operating a 1985 Mercedes-Benz was involuted in a minor motor-vehicle crash with a 2017 Toyota operated by a 66-year-old Fort Lee man.

Baron stopped his vehicle in front of the Toyota, exited and approached the Toyota, began yelling at the other driver and a 55-year-old male front-seat passenger, police said.

Baron then allegedly started kicking the passenger-side door of the Toyota and then began punching through the open window with a closed fist, striking both the other driver and the passenger in the face, police said.

Baron then got back into his vehicle and allegedly intentionally backed up into the Toyota, causing front-end damage to the Toyota before fleeing the scene.

A witness was able to provide officers with Baron's license plate number and he was located at his residence and arrested.

Baron was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, as well as two counts of second-degree harassment (violations) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident (traffic infraction).

Baron was released on bail and is due to answer the charges in Orangetown Court at a later date.

